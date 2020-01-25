Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira Announced As UFC Lincoln Main Event, Four Other Fights Added

Spread the word!













The UFC announced on Friday that two former light heavyweight title challengers will meet at UFC Lincoln on April 25. Anthony Smith will face Glover Teixeira in the nights main event match-up.

‘Lionheart’ enters the fight off the back of his career best win. The 31-year-old scored a fourth-round submission victory over Alexander Gustafsson in June 2019. Before that he fell short against light heavyweight great Jon Jones, to snap an impressive win streak. Smith finished Rashad Evans, ‘Shogun’ Rua and Volkan Oezdemir on route to his first ever title shot. He’ll now look to earn his second by continuing his hot streak against Teixeira.

Since his title shot in 2014, the 40-year-old has struggled for form. The Brazilian has lost four of his last 12 fights. However as of late he has been impressive. Teixeira has won his last three fights beating Karl Roberson, Ion Cutelaba and Nikita Krylov. He now faces a serious step up in competition against Smith, who would be one of the biggest wins of his career.

Also announced for the event, Antonina Shevchenko meets Cynthia Calvillo in a flyweight bout. Evan Dunham ends his brief retirement to face off agasint the always entertaining Michael Johnson at 155lbs. Andrew Sanchez squares off against Zak Cummings at middleweight and Anthony Rocco Martin meets David Zawada at welterweight.

UFC Lincoln represents the promotions second event in the city, after hosting a fight night in August 2018. The card was headlined by a fight between lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and James Vick. The UFC Lincoln main card will air on the ESPN+ streaming service.

Who emerges victorious when Anthony Smith meets Glover Teixeira at UFC Lincoln?