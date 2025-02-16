Report – Anthony Smith books retirement fight at UFC Kansas City against Mingyang Zhang in April

Former undisputed light heavyweight title challenger, Anthony Smith is slated for his retirement outing at UFC Fight Night Kansas City on April 26. — booking a clash against Chinese contender, Mingyang Zhang at the T-Mobile Center in Missouri.

Smith, a former light heavyweight title challenger and perennial contender in the division, will enter his self-confirmed retirement outing at UFC Kansas City in a bid to snap a two-fight losing skid, most recently capped off by a stoppage loss to fellow ex-championship chaser, Dominick Reyes at UFC 310 back in December.

As for Road to UFC alum, Zhang, the Chinese light heavyweight prospect has so far enjoyed a two-fight winning run since his Octagon landing, most recently taking home a first round ground strikes knockout win over Ozzy Diaz at UFC Fight Night Macau last November.

News of Anthony Smith’s retirement clash against Mingyang Zhang at UFC Fight Night Kansas City was first reported by MMA Fighting on social media, following an initial report from user, @Kangzif.

“The report of Anthony Smith vs. Mingyang Zhang being targeted for April is accurate,” Mike Heck posted on X. “However, the bout is not slated for UFC 314. It’s expected to take place at UFC Kansas City on April 26, multiple sources tell @DamonMartin and I.

Without a victory since May of last year, Smith travelled to hostile territory in Brazil, turning in a hugely-impressive first round guillotine choke submission win over Vitor Petrino at UFC 301, locking up a guillotine choke stoppage inside two minutes.

During his initial run to a light heavyweight title fight with current heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, Nebraska veteran, Smith landed notable wins over the likes of Hector Lombard, Rashad Evans, Shogun Rua, and Volkan Oezdemir.

UFC Fight Night Kansas City takes place on April 26. from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, with an official headliner for the card yet to be determined at the time of publication.