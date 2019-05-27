Anthony Smith Feels Alexander Gustafsson Fell Apart Against Jon Jones

Spread the word!













Anthony Smith feels there was a big difference in how he lost to Jon Jones, compared to how Alexander Gustafsson did.

Though he suffered an in-fight injury, Gustafsson was soundly defeated by Jones via TKO in their rematch for the vacant light heavyweight title back in December.

Jones would then out-class Smith over five rounds at UFC 235 in March to retain his title. Fittingly, both fighters are now slated to face each other in the main event of UFC Stockholm on June 1.

However, Smith believes a major difference between the two is that he can get through adversity, unlike the Swede. And he intends on breaking Gustafsson this weekend:

“I had a (expletive) day at the office [vs. Jones] and was still able to be in there, and Alex wasn’t,” Smith told MMA Junkie. “Regardless of what he says, I think Alex has a history (where) he can get into some fire and fall apart. And that’s not me. I don’t fall apart in the fire.

“Even in the Jon fight, I didn’t fall apart. I just didn’t perform, I think he can be broken. I don’t say that as a way of disrespecting him, I have no beef with Alex, but if we’re being honest and taking about Xs and Os, he can be broken.”

Smith also feels he has been overthinking his strategy for his last few fights. But against Gustafsson, he won’t be having any set game plan. Instead, he will fight more like his true self, which he hopes will translate to a better performance:

“I think I got away from who I am,” Smith added. “I’m a pressure fighter who counters and swings hammers. That’s what I do. I drop people into ugly, knockdown drag-outs and I beat them mentally.

“I think those last fights, I overthought it. So that’s been the whole focus. Just be me. There is no game plan for Alex. The last few fights, there have been pretty strict game plans, and they haven’t been my best performances.”