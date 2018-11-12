Anthony Smith Blasts ‘Cheat’ Jon Jones

Anthony Smith blasts Jon Jones in a recent interview as the war of words between the two light heavyweight fighters continue. The belief is that he’ll fight the winner of the upcoming vacant light heavyweight title bout. This fight will be between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of UFC 232.

Since then, Smith and Jones have exchanged words. This leads us to Smith talking about it in an interview where he pointed out the differences between them.

”I think that Jon is in a weird place now,” he said (H/T to MMAMania. I’ve won three fights in five months. Jon Jones has won three fights in five years. Like, what more do I have to do, you know?”

Smith continued by stating that he has been working hard while Jones hasn’t fought because he wasn’t eligible.

“I’m busting my ass, I’m in great entertaining fights, three finishes. Part of me is like ‘What are you even talking about? You don’t even really fight.’ Until just now, Jon Jones wasn’t even eligible!”

Anthony Smith Knows What Bothers Jones

The rising prospect believes the things that Jones gets bothered with is people asking him if he cheats.

”I think the things that bother Jon is when people ask me do I think he cheats? Yeah, I do. It’s failed drug tests,. How can you argue with that. He’s been suspended twice for PEDs. I’m not the only one talking about Jon Jones. It’s like I don’t know what his deal is but I don’t give a s**t.”

Smith was put in this spot once he beat former title contender Volkan Oezdemir by third-round rear-naked choke. This fight went down in the headliner of UFC Moncton at Moncton Coliseum in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Smith made it known that he doesn’t have a problem with Jones. However, he’s not going to back down.

”I’m not out here to start s**t with anybody and I don’t have a problem with Jon Jones. I don’t know Jon Jones. But I can only speak to what we all know. I’ve never talked about him personally. That’s the route people go a lot with Jon.”

Finally, Smith says that he just wants to fight Jones even if the former UFC champion cheats for the fight.