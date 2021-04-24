Clay Collard picked up the biggest win of his career on Friday night at PFL 1.

The talented boxer walked away from his fight with former UFC champion, Anthony Pettis, with a unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28) victory.

Collard dominated the majority of his fight against ‘Showtime’. The 28-year-old banked round one before turning up in heat in the second stanza. ‘Cassius’ dropped Pettis on multiple occasions and was unlucky to not find the finish.

Despite a hand injury, Collard continued to pour it on in round three. The tables turned at the midway point of the final frame as Pettis landed a big head kick and followed up with a flying knee. The former WEC and UFC champion tried to finish the fight but was caught up in Collard’s guard, unable to get off any more effective offence.

This represents Collard’s stretched his MMA winning streak to three.

Pettis snaps a two fight winning run and has now now lost three of his last five fights.

Check out the highlights below…

Clay Collard bringing the fight to Anthony Pettis in the second round!

🇺🇸 LIVE NOW ESPN2

— PFL (@PFLMMA) April 24, 2021

Clay Collard drops Pettis in the 2nd round!!!!

🇺🇸 LIVE NOW ESPN2

— PFL (@PFLMMA) April 24, 2021

Clay Collard gets a 2nd knockdown!!! Can Pettis survive the 2nd round?!?!

🇺🇸 LIVE NOW ESPN2

— PFL (@PFLMMA) April 24, 2021

HEAD KICK FOLLOWED BY A FLYING KNEE FROM PETTIS!!!

🇺🇸 LIVE NOW ESPN2

— PFL (@PFLMMA) April 24, 2021

Doubt him now! Clay Collard spoils the PFL debut of Anthony Pettis!!! Congratulations Clay! — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 24, 2021

