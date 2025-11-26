Anthony Joshua explains the logic behind his superfight against Jake Paul

Heavyweight boxing sensation Anthony Joshua has explained why his upcoming fight with Jake Paul is happening.

On December 19th, Anthony Joshua will legitimately take part in a professional heavyweight boxing match against Jake Paul. It’s a move that would have seemed like a joke even at the start of this year, but now, it’s actually going to happen – or at least, it’s officially booked.

We are getting closer and closer to fight night and fans can’t help but ask Anthony Joshua one important question: why? Why is he taking on ‘The Problem Child’ as opposed to pursuing a contest against a heavyweight that, experience wise, is on his level.

In a recent media scrum, Anthony Joshua gave his view on all of this.

Anthony Joshua’s view on Jake Paul fight

“You’ve got ability, and you have marketability in boxing,” Joshua said, explaining to MMA Junkie and other reporters his decision to box Paul. “Now, unfortunately how it goes, is that you can have the two best fighters with the best ability, but they don’t have marketability, so they won’t be able to showcase their talent to the world because broadcasts aren’t interested and fans aren’t interested.

“So what we need to do is bring the marketability into the ability realm. That’s why I always try to focus on bringing eyes into the sport.

“Young boxers, I always say, ‘Don’t wait until you become a champion to announce the world who you are.’ It’s too late then. You need to get people to follow you, so by the time you’re a champion, everyone is ready to buy a ticket. ‘I want to see this guy. He’s in town.’ That’s why we need to bring the marketability aspect.

“I looked at it and said, ‘Wow. This is a great opportunity to showcase myself to the whole world. God willing, I get the job done, and I hurt Jake in spectacular fashion and get a victory.’ All that market then comes over to me, and I can focus on other fighters that have pure ability and need this promotion.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie