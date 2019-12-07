Anthony Joshua Puts On Boxing Clinic To Dethrone Andy Ruiz Jr. (Highlights)

Spread the word!













Anthony Joshua is once again the unified boxing heavyweight champion of the world.

Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. met inside the squared circle in Saudi Arabia for a rematch after their initial fight this past summer, where Ruiz pulled off the upset victory. Ruiz picked up a seventh-round TKO win over Joshua, and now, Joshua avenged the defeat, picking Ruiz apart for 12 rounds to regain the titles via decisions.

With the win, the Englishman returns to boxing heavyweight royalty, rejoining the likes of Tyson Fury and WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. It remains to be seen what’s next for Joshua, as fights with Fury or Wilder would certainly be appealing. However, both Ruiz and Joshua verbally agreed to a trilogy fight after the tonight.

Check out the highlights from Joshua’s win below.

Ruiz is starting to find his rhythm. 💪#RuizJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/E1oJNhPsbe — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) December 7, 2019

Joshua jaws at Ruiz at the end of Round 10 😯#RuizJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/fJ52G28hSs — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) December 7, 2019

Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz hug it out after the fight 🙌#RuizJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/MnNCLzNQqm — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) December 7, 2019

What did you make of Joshua’s performance to regain the title from Ruiz Jr.?