UFC light heavyweight Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson has addressed his desire to fight anyone and everyone that the UFC puts in his path in his return to the MMA world.

It’s been over 3 years since the former light heavyweight contender walked away from the promotion after his second loss to Daniel Cormier, but now, he’s attempting to step in the Octagon once again, hoping to prove doubters wrong.

“Everybody [who he wants to fight]. Everybody. I’m not gonna call out one person – everybody. I’m trying to bury everybody.”

While an opponent for Johnson’s highly anticipated return has yet to be announced, a name that has been thrown out there has been top contender Francis Ngannou.

“Yeah, I would be very interested in that fight,” Ngannou told Morning Kombat this week. “Rumble Johnson is a guy that I respect a lot. I know him as a person, and I admire him as a person. It would be great to share the Octagon with him, no matter if it’s for the title or not.

“Even beyond Rumble Johnson I still have some dreams and some aspirations,” Ngannou continued. “But I have stay focused and realistic, and deal with the situation right now. Obviously that question has popped up before, and I would be down for that fight. It would such a great fight, and it would be such an honor to fight Rumble Johnson.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

At 36 it seems like Johnson still has what it takes to compete at an incredibly high level in mixed martial arts, whether that be in world championship fights or not, we will see. But, no one can deny its a huge addition to the roster and guaranteed fireworks when Johnson steps into the octagon again in early 2021.

Who do you want to see Anthony Johnson fight in his return to the octagon?