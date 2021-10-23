Bellator Light Heavyweight Anthony Johnson took to Instagram to criticize Paulo Costa for not being able to make weight.

Costa was supposed to go up against Marvin Vettori originally in a Middleweight bout, but Costa told UFC officials he would not make weight. The bout was then slated to be at 195, but Thursday Costa said he still wouldn’t be able to make that weight. The fight was then moved up an entire weight class and will be held at Light Heavyweight.

Everything was handled in a very unprofessional manner by Costa and it is doubted that he has even tried to make weight. MMA fans on social media have been ripping Costa and have even gone as far as to say, he should give up 50% rather than 20% of his purse to Vettori.

Johnson took part in the public shaming of Costa and took to Instagram to talk about the circus that occurred this week.

” I missed weight 3 times while fighting in the UFC.Even if i knew it would be a struggle I’d still try and make the weight and not be a b*tch and try to do catch outta the blue cuz I was lazy. Costa wants the fame and glory without putting in the work. Bash me all you want but even I didn’t make up excuses or cop out. If he fihgts 205 just stay there… That way there’s no more excuses and nobody will see how lazy he is. Trust me going up in weight is much better and makes life much easier.”





As Johnson said, a move to Light Heavyweight may be the best move at this point in Costa’s career. He obviously is cutting a ton of weight to get down to 185. He was around 211 pounds on Wednesday and the added weight at 205 could do wonders for his power. Costa’s career in the UFC may be up in the air after this fight against Vettori, especially if he losses after this whole debacle. A ton of credit should be given to Vettori for rolling with all these punches before the fight even started.

Do you think Paulo Costa should stay at Light Heavyweight if he wins against Marvin Vettori?