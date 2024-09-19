Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington – Odds and Match Preview

Anthony Cacace and Josh Warrington are set to face off in a highly anticipated boxing match on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at Wembley Stadium in London. This bout will be part of the undercard for the heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois.

Anthony Cacace

Anthony Cacace, a 35-year-old boxer from Belfast, Northern Ireland, is the current IBF super-featherweight champion. He won this title in May 2024 with a surprising eighth-round stoppage victory over Joe Cordina.

Cacace is known for his southpaw stance and has a professional record of 22 wins, 1 loss, and 0 draws, with 8 of those wins coming by knockout.

Cacace considers himself the superior boxer, believing he has better all-around skills compared to Warrington. However, he acknowledges Warrington as a tough competitor and a “warrior” who always gives his all in fights.

Josh Warrington

Josh Warrington, a 33-year-old fighter from Leeds, England, is a former IBF featherweight champion. He’s moving up in weight class for this fight after suffering back-to-back defeats in his recent bouts.

Warrington has a professional record of 31 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw, with 8 knockouts to his name. He’s known for his orthodox fighting style and high-energy approach in the ring. Warrington is known for his relentless pressure and high work rate.

Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington

Interestingly, while this fight was initially expected to be for Cacace’s IBF super-featherweight title, it has been announced that the championship will not be on the line. The IBF has allowed Cacace to compete against Warrington, but the title won’t be up for grabs. Instead, Cacace will be defending his IBO world title, which he’s held since 2022.

For Cacace, it’s an opportunity to prove himself against a well-known opponent and potentially set up bigger fights in the future. For Warrington, it’s a chance to revitalize his career after recent setbacks and make a statement in a new weight class.

Carl Frampton, a former two-weight world champion and friend of Cacace, believes this could be the fight of the night, potentially overshadowing the main event.

Anthony Cacace is the favorite to win the bout. The odds for Cacace to win are around 2/5 (-250 in American odds). This means if you bet £10 on Cacace to win, you would receive £14 back if he is victorious (your £10 stake plus £4 profit).

Josh Warrington is the underdog in this matchup. The odds for Warrington to win are approximately 7/4 (+180 in American odds).

The upcoming boxing event at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, September 21, 2024, promises to be an exciting night of fights. The main event features a heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois for the IBF world heavyweight championship. This bout has generated significant interest, with Joshua looking to become a three-time world champion and Dubois defending his title for the first time.