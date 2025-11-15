Fatima Kline Picks Up Big Win Against 12th Ranked Angela Hill – UFC 322 Highlights

Fatima Kline earned her third career victory inside the Octagon on Saturday, handily defeating No. 12 ranked Angela Hill at UFC 322 inside the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Kline delivered a dominant showing in the opening round, notching two takedowns and landing an especially brutal elbow while in top control. Kline went fishing for a kimura late in the stanza, but Hill did a good job of defending until the horn.

Kline didn’t utilize her wrestling nearly as much as she did in the first, but that didn’t stop her from controlling the action in both rounds two and three. In the final minute of the fight, Kline secured a big takedown and unleashed a flurry of ground strikes, desperately looking for a big finish.

Hill worked her way up, but ate a nasty spinning back fist as the clock ran out.

Official Result: Fatima Kline def. Angela Hill via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Angela Hill vs. Fatima Kline at UFC 322: