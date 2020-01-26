Angela Hill Finishes Hanna Cifers With Ground Strikes – UFC Raleigh Results

Spread the word!













Next up on the UFC Raleigh card is a women’s strawweight bout between Hanna Cifers and Angela Hill.

Round 1: Cifers starts the bout with a leg kick. A lot of distance management and missed strikes so far. Cifers continues to land leg kicks. Hill is advancing more and looking to land a right hook. Both fighters are employing body kicks now. They eventually clinch up as Hill lands some knees. They separate with Cifers landing another leg kick. Cifers clinches up but Hill reverses her against the fence. They separate and continue to strike at each other. Hill lands a spinning backfist to end the round.

Round 2: The pair continue where they left off by striking with each other at a high pace. Cifers is having some trouble landing due to Hill’s length and size advantage. Hill takes Cifers down and is in side control position. Hill slowly transitions to full mount and lands some nasty elbows. Cifers is in desperation mode as she tries to scramble out but Hill still has her in mount. Hill lands more elbows but Cifers continues to show some fight. Eventually, the referee sees enough and ends the fight.

Official result: Angela Hill defeats Hanna Cifers via TKO (R2, 4:26)