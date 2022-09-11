Watch: AnEson Gib knocks out Austin McBroom at Social Gloves 2, Le’Von Bell KO’s Adrian Peterson

By
Murdo Todd
-
AnEson Gib
Youtuber AnEson Gib earned himself a knockout victory over fellow creator, Austin McBroom in the main event of ‘Social Gloves’ 2. Also featured on the card were former professional athletes Nick Young and Le’Von Bell.

The craze of influencer boxing is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down as yet another show took place this past weekend, this time at the Bank of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Popular British YouTuber, AnEson Gib, took on Austin McBroom in the main event with this bout being a professional fight, contested at 180lbs.

The card also featured former NBA star Nick Young, NFL players Le’Von Bell and Adrian Peterson and influencers Landon McBroom and Adam Saleh.

Aneson Gib Vs Austin McBroom

Gib and McBroom would go on to produce an entertaining fight, with a total of five knockdowns being scored before the fight would eventually be stopped in the fourth round.

Gib would survive an early knockdown and would ultimately prove too much for McBroom, knocking down the American four times over rounds three and four. The final knockdown, late in the fourth round, would be the last. Gib would land a thudding right hand which would drop McBroom, with the referee immediately waiving it on.

Nick Young, a former Los Angeles Laker would take on influencer iMinikon. The bout displayed some questionable boxing skills and ugly and the ending would be no different with it ending in a no-decision when Young would fall through the ropes.

In a battle between two former all-pro running backs, Le’Von Bell and Adrian did battle for five rounds. Bell however would land a clinical right hand on Peterson, producing a heavy knockdown and when he did return to his feet, the referee declared that Peterson was not okay to continue.

What did you make of AnEson Gib’s performance?

