Andy Foster: USADA Shouldn’t Decide UFC Punishments After Jon Jones Case

Andy Foster believes the learning experience from the case involving Jon Jones makes him think USADA shouldn’t decide punishments for UFC fighters. The California State Athletic Commission Executive Director was a big supporter of get ing the former UFC light heavyweight champion reinstated.

The CSAC held a meeting on Tuesday where they decided if Jones should be reinstated. This is where they ruled that Jones was reinstated after he agreed to pay a $205,000 fine and do a community outreach program. Also, he had to undergo the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) program before his next fight.

Jones failed an in-competition drug test for Turinabol at UFC 214 after he beat Daniel Cormier by third-round TKO. This fight took place in the main event in July of 2017 in Anaheim, California.

Back in February, it was revealed that the CSAC revoked Jones’ MMA license and fined him $205,000. A few months ago, USADA reduced the suspension to just 18 months following arbitration. Now, he’s set to fight again.

Foster later stated in an interview that he thinks USADA plays a role in drug testing for the UFC but shouldn’t decide how the fighters are punished. “I think it’s good to have doping controls,” Foster today told MMAjunkie. “I think this process was a wreck, and I think we learned from the process. If we keep doing this to the fighters, that’s not serving the public interest. I just don’t think that process is right. I think that the law backs up my thoughts.”



“Please understand, I’m not saying (they have a conflict of interest). But there’s a perception there, and I am saying this: I do believe there’s been quite a few cases that could have been solved quicker and cheaper and got the same results instead of going through this long, arduous process.”



