Andrew Tate Claims Straight Men With Girlfriends Are Gay, Gets Roasted Online

Andrew Tate, the self-proclaimed misogynist influencer currently embroiled in multiple legal battles, became the subject of widespread internet mockery after declaring that men who enjoy sex with women for pleasure are gay.

Andrew Tate: ‘You’re Gay If You Have a Girlfriend’

In a November 2025 post, Andrew Tate said, in a now-delete tweet: “Let me make this loud and clear. If you’re a straight man with a girlfriend in 2025, you’re gay.”

When Tate made his November 2025 declaration that straight men with girlfriends are gay, the internet didn’t hesitate to fire back. One user simply replied: “Fellas is it gay to be straight?” Another mocked the absurdity by commenting: “Fellas, is it gay to be gay?” A user named Biscuits tweeted the same sentiment, treating it as a rhetorical question meme format. One response perfectly captured the underlying logic: “Telling straight men they’re gay for very normal things so that you can run to you to save them is….something.”

The cumulative nature of Tate’s declarations became apparent when one user compiled a comprehensive list: “Things that are gay according to Andrew Tate: Liking women, Sleeping, Monogamy, Loving your children, Being friends with a woman, Having a girlfriend.”

Another commenter observed that Tate had previously claimed loving your wife was also gay, to which someone responded: “Yeah, imagine loving your wife and kids…” On the love-your-wife post specifically, one user brilliantly noted: “An important part of upholding the patriarchy is denigrating men who treat their female partners well. They want to ensure that it isn’t considered the standard.” The response prompted agreement from others, with one adding: “Men trying to bully other men for respecting women has been one of the worst parts of socialization as long as I can remember.”

Tate eventually deleted the post after the sustained mockery, though by then the damage was done, screenshots had already circulated across platforms, cementing another moment of internet ridicule for the controversial figure.​

Repeated Theme

This continues a repeated theme for Tate. In a post on X in April 2024, Tate wrote: “Sex is for making children. Any man who has sex with women because it ‘feels good’ is gay. Oh my pee pee feels good this is great! In fact you are 40 with less than 5 children you’re probably gay. All that feel-good pee pee sex and hardly any genetic legacy?”

The post sparked immediate ridicule across social media platforms. Users questioned the logic with sarcasm and concern for Tate’s wellbeing. One commenter suggested, “You’re really close to realising you’re gay. Really really close.” Another added, “There’s a reason that homophobia is defined to include a fear of being gay. For instance, this descent into self-parody seems like one epiphany away from coming out.” Content creator Matt Bernstein uploaded a video to Instagram reading out Tate’s claim, saying, “Satire is dead. We did it 💕. I knew we’d get there eventually. It is gay to be straight,” complete with a Pride flag and Diana Ross’s “I’m Coming Out” playing in the background.

Some followers questioned whether Tate qualified by his own standard, with one asking, “Remind me how many kids you have again, sweetie?” Others suspected the post was deliberate engagement bait.

Tate’s history of inflammatory statements extends far beyond theories about sexuality. He has built his entire online brand around misogyny, publicly declaring himself a proud misogynist in multiple interviews. He has compared women to dogs, suggested they shouldn’t be allowed to drive, and claimed women should bear responsibility for sexual assault. In a text message reviewed by BBC, he wrote to a woman: “I love raping you.” When educators raised concerns about his influence on young boys in schools, Tate claimed he was a “force for good” and acting “under the instruction of God.”

Legal Controversies of Andrew Tate

The legal troubles surrounding Tate are substantial and ongoing. In May 2025, UK prosecutors brought 21 criminal charges against Tate and his brother Tristan. Andrew faces 10 charges involving three alleged victims, including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking, and managing prostitution for profit. Tristan faces 11 charges linked to one alleged victim, including rape, actual bodily harm, and human trafficking. Both brothers have maintained their innocence and denied all allegations.

In Romania, where Tate had been living, he faces additional charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group. Prosecutors allege that he and his brother recruited women under false pretenses and forced them to produce pornographic content for webcam businesses operating on platforms like OnlyFans and TikTok. According to Romanian authorities, the brothers identified at least seven victims of sexual exploitation.

A civil case in UK High Court adds another layer to his legal exposure. Four women are suing him over allegations of rape, assault, and coercive control that allegedly occurred between 2013 and 2015. One woman claimed Tate grabbed her by the throat, whipped her with a belt, and pointed a firearm at her face. The women described a pattern of violence and control, with allegations stating Tate would strangle or grab women by the throat if they spoke back to him, demanded they tell him they loved him, and kept weapons including firearms that he often displayed.

Before his notoriety online, Tate was a professional kickboxer, however, questions surround the legitimacy of Tate’s opponents and overall competition level. Critic Henry Cejudo called out Tate’s late-career fight record as “ridiculous” for fighting amateur-level opponents, suggesting Tate’s late wins padded his statistics rather than reflecting genuine world-class competition. Additionally, he did notcompete under regular kickboxing rules. Instead, he competed under “Full Contact” rules, which are rarely used.

As Tate awaits trial proceedings across multiple jurisdictions, his legal affairs continue to expand. Devon and Cornwall Police secured additional civil forfeiture orders totaling £180,000 from an Aston Martin deposit Tate placed in 2021, money authorities claim originated from tax and VAT evasion and money laundering. Combined with nearly £2.7 million already seized in December 2024, authorities have substantially dismantled his financial empire.

Upcoming Match

Tate’s attempt to pivot from internet notoriety to professional boxing reveals troubling patterns of control and advantage-stacking. Scheduled to face Misfits heavyweight champion Chase DeMoor on December 20, 2025, in Dubai, Tate has loaded the contract with unusual clauses that heavily favor his position. Despite the bout being billed as a heavyweight contest, both fighters must weigh in under 200 pounds, forcing the taller DeMoor, who walks around at 220 pounds and stands 6’5″, to make a significant cut while benefiting Tate’s more compact frame. Tate reduced the fight from 10 rounds to six, selected the arena, chose the judges and referee, and even attempted to dictate which gloves DeMoor could wear.

DeMoor, accepting virtually all demands to secure the opportunity, questioned the arrangement: “If he was so confident he was going to beat me, then why do we have a weight clause in a heavyweight bout? Why is it his arena, his judges, his referee?”