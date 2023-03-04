Andreas Michailidis claims victory over ‘Apollo’ Silva in Oktagon Tipsport Gamechanger Round of 16 clash

Former UFC middleweight Andreas Michailidis captured a unanimous decision victory over Leandro ‘Apollo’ Silva at OKTAGON 40: TIPSPORT GAMECHANGER Round of 16.

Michailidis is a former UFC middleweight who has faced off against the current 185lb champion, Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira. His opponent, ‘Apollo’ Silva, is also a former UFC fighter, having gone 3-4-1 with wins over Efrain Escudero, Charlie Brenneman and Lewis Gonzalez.

The €1 million Tipsport Gamechanger welterweight tournament continues next on the main card!



‘Apollo’ Silva (26-10-1, 1NC) 🇧🇷 meets Andreas Michailidis (13-6) 🇬🇷 in the Champions League of MMA.



Brazil vs. Greece!



Who takes advances?



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & DAZN pic.twitter.com/L7bJdnUVMP — OKTAGON MMA (@OktagonOfficial) March 4, 2023

Michailidis and Silva were competing in the Round of 16 in Oktagon’s one million euro Tipsport Gamechanger tournament. Whilst the fight was competitive throughout, Michailidis was the clear victor, having landed some of his signature kicks on Silva throughout the fight.

Silva did have success in the second round, appearing to come close to securing a submission at times. However, Michailidis survived, and now enters the quarter-finals of the million-euro tournament.

💰 Tipsport Gamechanger 💰



Andreas Michailidis (13-6) 🇬🇷 will be flying the flag for Greece in the €1 million Tipsport Gamechanger welterweight tournament.



'The Spartan' competes in the opening round of the Champions League of MMA on March 4.



📺https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ pic.twitter.com/CyiMVzjHXv — OKTAGON MMA (@OktagonOfficial) February 24, 2023

How far do you think Andreas Michailidis will go in the Oktagon tournament?