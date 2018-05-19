Andrea Lee Scores Decision Win Over Veronica Macedo

Andrea Lee didn’t have it easy against Veronica Macedo, but she emerged victorious.

Lee made her long anticipated UFC debut tonight (May 19). She shared the Octagon with Macedo. The bout was featured on the main card of UFC Chile.

Macedo was quick to throw leather. Lee looked more patient early. She locked in a clinch and fired away with some knees to the body. They engaged in the clinch again. Some more knees were there for “KGB.” Macedo kept swinging over the top. Lee got Macedo down, but preferred to keep it standing. A head kick landed for Macedo as Lee backed up. Lee scored a judo throw and took the back of Macedo. She went for the rear-naked choke, but settled for some elbows. Macedo survived the round.

Lee tied tied up with Macedo and pushed her against the fence. More knees were there for Lee and once again she scored a judo throw. Macedo rolled out, but found herself on her back again. Macedo went for a kneebar with about 50 seconds left in the second stanza. Lee wound up in top control.”KGB” went for an arm triangle, but settled for strikes in full mount to end the round.

It didn’t take long for Lee to take the fight to the ground yet again. The fight stood back up and Lee landed a right hand. The two traded and Lee pushed Macedo against the fence. Lee took the back of Macedo and went for an armbar. Macedo used her power to escape danger. Macedo went for a choke, but Lee broke free. The final horn sounded just seconds after. The decision went to Lee.

Final Result: Andrea Lee def. Veronica Macedo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)