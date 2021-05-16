Hometown Texan favourite, Andrea ‘KBG’ Lee has snapped her three-fight slide under the UFC’s banner, scoring a buzzer-beating second round armbar with over Antonina Shevchenko during the preliminary section of UFC 262.

Involved in largely a striking battle in the opening round, Lee got to work early in the second, scoring a pair of impactful judo throws on Shevchenko, before assuming full mount momentarily.

Setting up a mounted triangle, Lee then transitioned to her back before attempting to create an angle to find the finish for the following three minutes and change.

Transitioning between a triangle and an armbar as Shevchenko, the elder sister of undisputed flyweight queen, Valentina Shevchenko defended well. Throwing up an armbar before the ten-second in-round warning, Lee eventually forced the tap from Shevchenko — scoring her first victory since June of 2019.

Below, catch the highlights from Lee’s armbar stoppage over Shevchenko.

