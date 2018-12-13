Andrea Lee Not Looking Back At Domestic Violence Incident

Andrea Lee is not looking back, but rather forward heading into her upcoming fight at the UFC on FOX 31 event despite her personal issues.

She’s slated to take on Jessica-Rose Clark in a women’s flyweight bout this weekend. This fight will be an important one for her as it marks her first bout since being allegedly attacked. This alleged domestic violence incident involved her husband and MMA coach Donny Aaron. It also involved fans pointing out Nazi tattoo on Aaron’s left arm in a social media post.

Despite these problems that she was forced to overcome, she talked about her focus during a recent interview. This is where the prospect noted that it hasn’t affected her life outside the cage.



“Honestly, I have not let it affect me any during this fight camp,” Lee told MMAjunkie. “Some people may not believe it at all. But I’m a very strong, mentally, person. So I’m able to overcome a whole lot of things. It’s just something that has happened, it happens in a lot of people’s lives. You choose how you’re going to deal with it. I feel like I’ve dealt with it the right way. I’m moving forward and not looking back. All’s forgiven, and I’m happy.”

Timing

The incident on August 4th led to Aaron being charged with violence/battery and false imprisonment. However, that didn’t stop her from continuing her MMA career. Just one month later, her fight at UFC on FOX 31 was announced.

She discussed the timing of the bout and being ready to fight.



“I would’ve preferred to have kept all of that my personal, private business,” Lee said at the time. “It’s my life, and the way that it got out in the media just kind of sucks. At first I thought, was I going to be ready?” Lee said. “And then if that was enough time. Then after a few days of thinking it over, I was like, ‘I got this, I can do that.’ I need a fight, it’s a great distraction. Every fighter needs money. But I was super excited about the fight with Jessica-Rose Clark. She’s a great fighter, and I respect her.”

