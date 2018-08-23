Andrea Lee Breaks Silence On Husband’s Alleged Domestic Violence

UFC Flyweight Andrea Lee was recently the victim of some alleged domestic violence charges.

Her husband Donny Aaron was charged with one count of domestic battery abuse and one count of false imprisonment by the Shreveport (La.) Police Department on Monday.

Lee and Aaron have a daughter together and have been married for almost five years.

Lee’s Statement

Lee released a statement on Wednesday (Aug 22, 2018). In it, she expressed the need for privacy for her and her family.

“My family and I are handling the situation to the best of our ability, as this is a very sensitive issue and one that as a public figure I wish was not taking place in a public forum,” Lee wrote. “I respectfully ask that everyone respects our privacy at this time as we work towards resolutions and closure.”

Warrant Issued for Aaron

Aaron has not been taken into custody as of this writing. However, there is a warrant issued for his arrest stemming from the domestic violence attack on Lee. Aaron is believed to be in the state of Georgia.

Female fighter Andy Nguyen lived with Lee and Aaron in Shreveport and thus has knowledge of the incident. She later told officers that Aaron had tried to burn Lee’s arm with a cigarette. Then tried to choke her.

“He was trying to choke her, but she was defending herself well,” Nguyen’s statement read. “She didn’t get beat up bad. The police did take pictures of marks on her neck. Wasn’t bad this time. No black eyes or anything but he has hit her before. I just wasn’t there. He was my coach and my friend. This was the first time this was in [my] presence and I was not going to let this fly.” “The domestic violence has been going on for years. I just never saw it.”

Lee concluded her public statement with some positive vibes.

“I look forward to returning to the Octagon and resuming my winning ways in the near future,” Lee said. “Competing has always been a sanctuary for me and brings great joy to my life.”

Aaron is innocent until proven guilty under United States law. But it doesn’t look good for the ex-cop and former Muay Thai champion who has quite the extensive rap sheet that includes a negligent homicide and spousal battery.