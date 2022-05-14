Kicking off the UFC Vegas 54 preliminary card in hasty style, Philadelphia upstart, Andre Petroski hands fellow prospect, Nick Maximov his first professional, loss — latching onto a quickfire anaconda choke in the opening minute of their event opener.

Landing his third promotional victory in spectacular style, Petroski, a trainee under coach, Daniel Gracie — sprawled on an early takedown attempt from the well-touted Maximov, grabbing onto his neck in the process.

Adjusting his grip, Petroski locked up an anaconda choke, rolled to the canvas and then squeezed his way to a first round submission victory over the undefeated Diaz brothers protegé in blistering fashion. Following the win, Petroski offered to fight Gerald Meerschaert at UFC 275 next month in Singapore.

Below, catch the highlights as Andre Petroski hands Nick Maximov his first pro loss