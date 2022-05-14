Kicking off the UFC Vegas 54 preliminary card in hasty style, Philadelphia upstart, Andre Petroski hands fellow prospect, Nick Maximov his first professional, loss — latching onto a quickfire anaconda choke in the opening minute of their event opener.
Landing his third promotional victory in spectacular style, Petroski, a trainee under coach, Daniel Gracie — sprawled on an early takedown attempt from the well-touted Maximov, grabbing onto his neck in the process.
Adjusting his grip, Petroski locked up an anaconda choke, rolled to the canvas and then squeezed his way to a first round submission victory over the undefeated Diaz brothers protegé in blistering fashion. Following the win, Petroski offered to fight Gerald Meerschaert at UFC 275 next month in Singapore.