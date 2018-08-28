Andre Fili Just Trashed ‘B*tch’ Michael Johnson After UFC Lincoln Loss

Despite losing a close split decision, Andre Fili just trashed Michael Johnson after UFC Lincoln.

Fili (18-6) was stunned when the decision was announced at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, last weekend (Aug 25, 2018). To his surprise, “Touchy” Fili was on the wrong side of a close split decision loss to Johnson. The setback puts an end to Fili’s two-fight win streak and gives Johnson his first victory in the stacked featherweight division.

Both Fili and Johnson delivered in the co-main event at UFC Lincoln. So much so, the judges rendered a close split decision in favor of Johnson. One judge actually scoring the fight 30-27 for the “Menace”.

Sour Grapes

The Alpha Male fighter took to Instagram to voice his displeasure on his most recent loss. Fili also took a moment to comment on Johnson’s punching power, or lack thereof.

“I WON that fight. Plain and simple. My preparation was perfect and my performance was superior. The universe provides challenges and rewards us for the way we react to and navigate through them.” “All I’m going to keep focusing on is what I can control. I’m hungrier than ever and I’ll be back better than ever. Thank you to everyone who has my back, I love ya’ll. With that said, @menace155 you hit like a ***** and you act like a *****- I’m ready to crack it off anytime.”

It seems Fili is ready to get back to work ASAP. Whether or not he will ever get to settle the score with the “Menace” remains to be seen. However, one thing is for sure, this most recent setback for Fili sure hasn’t cramped his style. This Alpha Male fighter still has his swag, and he is ready to crack it off anytime.