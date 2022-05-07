Andre Fialho Finishes Cameron VanCamp With Thunderous First Round KO – UFC 274 Highlights

Back-to-back stunning first round knockout victories for Portuguese striker, Andre Fialho — who stops Cameron VanCamp in the opening round of his early preliminary card matchup at UFC 274 — stopping the promotional newcomer with a massive one-punch knockout win in Phoenix, Arizona.

Fialho, a former UAE Warriors champion, debuted in the promotion against compatriot, Michel Pereira on short notice at UFC 270, suffering a unanimous decision loss over the course of three rounds.

Making a quickfire Octagon turnaround tonight, Fialho had landed his first promotional victory courtesy of a Performance of the Night bonus winning stoppage against prospect, Miguel Baeza.

Managing to battle through some apparent adversity in the early exchanges, Fialho stung VanCamp with a left hook, before walking the debutante onto the exact same, mirror-image shot in the next exchange — flooring VanCamp for a first round knockout win.

Below, catch the highlights from Andre Fialho’s first round KO win against Cameron VanCamp

The welterweight division has a new force to be reckoned with 👊



[ @AndreFialhoJr1 | #UFC274 ] pic.twitter.com/pIijY6s1c3 — UFC (@ufc) May 7, 2022

