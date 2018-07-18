Anderson Silva To Receive One-Year Suspension From USADA

Anderson Silva has come to terms with the punishment for his latest failed drug test.

It’s been well documented that Silva was pulled from his bout against Kelvin Gastelum at the UFC Fight Night 122 event last year after he was flagged due to a U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) violation as he tested positive for two banned substances, which were methyltestosterone and a diuretic. Those samples were collected back on October 26, 2017. It should be noted that Methyltestosterone is considered a synthetic anabolic steroid.

If you recall, Silva tested positive for the ******** drostanolone and androsterone in 2015 and decided to blame his first failed drug test on a Thai sex drug, which as a result, he was on the sidelines for one year.

Ariel Helwani was the first to report that the former UFC middleweight champion is going to receive a one-year suspension from USADA dating back to October of 2017 and will be eligible to return in October of this year where he plans to resume his career. This marked the first time that Silva violated the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency program.

Silva’s public relations team issued the following statement on the behalf of “The Spider”:

“I am vindicated. The past nine months have been extremely difficult. I felt like my career and everything I had worked so hard for was dying and my future was hanging in the balance. I knew in my heart that I had done nothing wrong and fully cooperated with USADA during their inquiry to prove it. Today I have a renewed energy. My legacy is restored. I can focus on getting back into the ring and the next chapter of my life after fighting.”

Anderson Silva is going to receive a one-year suspension from USADA dating back to Oct. 2017 after it was deemed his positive drug test was due to contaminated substances, sources confirm. He will be eligible to return in Oct. 2018 and wants to resume his career. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 18, 2018

With Silva being adamant about wanting to fight once again, it will be interesting to who the promotion books him up against in his next fight.