Anderson Silva Opens As Betting Favorite Over Conor McGregor

McGregor A Slight Underdog

In somewhat of a surprise, Anderson Silva has opened as a slight betting favorite over Conor McGregor.

Silva recently called out McGregor for a catchweight super fight and the latter was receptive to the idea as he accepted the challenge on social media. In all likelihood, the fight isn’t happening and it may have been McGregor’s way of generating more headlines.

Nevertheless, as with any potential fight, betting odds get released soon after and this was no different. However, Bovada surprisingly has Silva opening up as a slight -125 favorite over McGregor who is listed as a -105 underdog.

That means you would need to bet $125 on “The Spider” to make a $100 profit while a $105 stake on McGregor would be required to earn $100.

Anderson Silva opens as a favourite (???) against Conor McGregor per @BovadaOfficial pic.twitter.com/9yBibKxY5i — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 28, 2020

Silva — who at 45 is 14 years the senior of McGregor — hasn’t fought since a TKO defeat to Jared Cannonier in May last year. In addition, he has only won once in his last eight fights. Although he will have a considerable size advantage over the Irishman, these odds still come as a surprise.

Regardless, Bovada doesn’t seem to think it will take place in the first place going by their odds of the fight happening and not happening at +275 and -365 respectively.

What do you make of these odds?