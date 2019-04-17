Anderson Silva: Israel Adesanya Crossed The Line Against Jon Jones

A highly-publicized beef has been brewing between current interim UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and light heavyweight king Jon Jones.

For the past several weeks, Jones and Adesanya have been going back-and-forth with one another on social media. However, former 185-pound king Anderson Silva believes that “The Last Stylebender” crossed the line in disrespecting Jones. He had this to say while speaking to media recently in Brazil (via MMA Junkie):

“The way I see it, as an athlete, he disrespected Jon Jones,” Silva said. “I think for the business, for (UFC President) Dana (White), it’s great. It’s great business for the UFC.

“Regardless of whether they fight or not, the UFC wins – and the fans. But there is a lack of respect. I think he crossed the line a bit.”



Silva and Jones were once the dominant fighters of their respective divisions. Unfortunately, before a fight between Jones and Silva could be made, Silva was dethroned by Chris Weidman from the top of the middleweight mountain.

Adesanya has since defeated Silva inside the Octagon and become interim middleweight champ. Both men had nothing but respect for one another after the fight, with Silva offering the Nigerian champ a bit of advice. He extended that advice today when speaking in Brazil:

“With time, he’ll learn how to deal with those things,” Silva said. “I think he has to respect everything Jon Jones has done. It’s two great fighters. In the future, who knows – they might fight. But I’m from a time when you have honor. You respect everyone’s space. And that’s my opinion.”

