Anderson Silva & Georges St-Pierre Faceoff After 10 Years

Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre was a fight many mixed martial arts (MMA) fans wanted to see several years ago. The two were in their prime and holding belts at welterweight and middleweight, but ‘GSP’ did not want to move up to take on Silva.

Now, 10 years later, the two did a face-off in Las Vegas.

Anderson Silva is still fighting and last competed at UFC 237 when he lost by TKO due to leg kicks by Jared Cannonier. Before that, the Brazilian lost to Israel Adesanya by decision at UFC 234, which headlined the pay-per-view (PPV) card. The 44-year-old is still continuing to fight but has no fight scheduled right now.

Georges St-Pierre, meanwhile, last fought back at UFC 217 when he submitted Michael Bisping to become the new middleweight champion. It marked his return to the Octagon after a break from the sport. Before that fight, he last competed at UFC 167 when he beat Johnny Hendricks. The Canadian is 26-2 and has notable wins over the likes of B.J. Penn, Jake Shields, Matt Serra, Carlos Condit, and Dan Hardy, among others.

This is no doubt one of the biggest fights to never happen. It is an interesting stylistic matchup, and one that is hard to pick who would win. The Brazilian in Anderson Silva no doubt has the striking advantage, but the Canadian has solid striking, and his wrestling and jiu-jitsu would have been a factor. Regardless, it will go down as one of the biggest what-ifs in UFC history.

