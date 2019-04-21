Anderson Silva Doesn’t Rule Out Chance Of Fighting For UFC Title Again

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva isn’t ruling out another title fight in his pro-MMA career.

But first, he is scheduled to take on Jared Cannonier at the upcoming UFC 237 pay-per-view event from Rio de Janeiro next month. Since dropping the title to Chris Weidman back at the UFC 162 pay-per-view event in July 2013, he’s been on a rollercoaster ride.

Silva is 1-5-1 with his most recent win coming over Derek Brunson by decision at the UFC 208 event in February 2017. In his latest fight, he lost to Israel Adesanya by decision at UFC 234.

While doing a recent interview, Silva made it known that fighting for a title isn’t his top goal but one that he doesn’t’ rule out.

“I never put something in my mind like, ‘Oh I need to fight again for the belt,” Silva said (via MMA Junkie). “No. That’s a part in my life I passed. But I continue to fight. But I don’t know – maybe I have a new opportunity to fight for the belt. I don’t know.

“But I’m not putting my whole energy like, ‘Oh, I need to get back to fight for the title.’ No. That’s the (second) point for me, the first point is just continue to fight, continue to put my heart in the sport, then maybe I have a chance to fight for the belt again.”

The UFC 237 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass.