Anderson Silva Criticizes Georges St-Pierre For Not Taking Real Challenges

Anderson Silva criticizes former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre in his latest rant about why they should fight. The future UFC Hall of Famer is slated to meet prospect Israel Adesanya in a middleweight contest at the upcoming UFC 234 event.

While doing a recent interview with the media, Silva made his feelings known about GSP and how a fight with Conor McGregor is more likely to happen.

“I believe Georges St-Pierre does not take the real challenge,” Silva said to MMAJunkie. “He just tries to do something easy for yourself, but this is Georges St-Pierre. He’s so smart. That’s the game, that’s the business. He’s a businessman.

For me, I prefer to take real challenge. Don’t put nothing in the mind of my fans, (saying) ‘maybe yes, maybe not.’ That’s why I accepted the fight with (Daniel) Cormier in two days (at UFC 200). That’s the difference it’s not about fighters it’s about martial arts. I like challenge and I try to do my best every time.”

The reason that Silva took this UFC 234 fight is all due to the hopes that he has for fighting for the UFC middleweight title again. The UFC and its President Dana White promised him just that. Despite his advancing age, Silva is keeping out hope that he can wear gold one more time.

“I believe in a perfect world, of course, Anderson Silva fights for the belt and takes the belt, then drop the mic. But I need to focus on this fight first. That’s the second step. Let’s go see, because the future is very short.”

The UFC 234 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, February 10, 2019 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

