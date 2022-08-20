Amir Albazi wraps first round rear-naked choke on Francisco Figueiredo – UFC 278 Highlights

Bellator and Brave CF flyweight veteran, Amir Albazi continues and improves on his undefeated run in the UFC since his landing with the organization — wrapping a first round rear-naked choke on Francisco Figueiredo on the preliminary card of UFC 278.

Albazi, who entered tonight’s preliminary card clash with Figueiredo as the #11 ranked flyweight contender, landed prior victories over the duo of Zhalgas Zhumagulov, and Malcolm Gordon during his first two Octagon walks.

The Iraqi-born flyweight contender managed to turn in his third straight UFC victory tonight, however, taking Figueiredo, the younger brother of flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo’s back during a first round scramble — almost immediately jumping onto a rear-naked choke.

Below, catch the highlights from Amir Albazi’s first round win over Francisco Figueiredo