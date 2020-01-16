Amateur MMA Fighter Suffers Nasty Slam KO (Video)

Spread the word!













Slam knockouts always get the mixed martial arts (MMA) world buzzing. This one should be no different.

During an amateur fight at the SSP Fight Night 46 event last weekend, Emon Baker and Richard Treiu squared off in lightweight action on the post-lims. The fight lasted just under 20 seconds after Baker slammed Treiu into the mat with a vicious suplex, rendering him unconscious after he was already rocked.

Check out the knockout here.

Baker’s coach, WEC and Bellator veteran Chad George, later took to Instagram to let fans know Treiu was okay after the knockout and was transported to a nearby hospital.

“His opponent ended being OK and was transported to the hospital after for check ups. This is the reason you have to have a good school, good coaches and train properly. So many people think they can just get into the sport because it “looks” easy. I hate seeing people get hurt but unfortunately it does come with the territory.”

