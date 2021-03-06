In the UFC 259 co-main event dual-weight champion Amanda Nunes will look to defend her featherweight strap against Megan Anderson.

Who’ll win? Let’s see what the LowKickMMA staff think…

Jordan Ellis: Amanda Nunes all day! I haven’t checked the odds but for my money if Megan Anderson wins tonight it will be the biggest upset in UFC history. Nunes is the GWOAT. Anderson has looked good, not great during her UFC run. The Australian has lost to Felicia Spencer and Holly Holy recently and only beaten two relatively unknown fighters to earn a crack at the 145lb belt. I expect Nunes to dominate this fight, win however/whenever she wants and ultimately bring an end to the women’s featherweight division.

Prediction: Amanda Nunes

Alex Lough: Anderson has been a pretty popular pick to pull off the upset, but I just don’t see anyway it happens. I get that she has the physical tools to cause Nunes problems, but I’ve yet to see anything that shows me she can utilize them effectively enough to get the win here. She has size and range, but so did Cyborg, and Anderson wasn’t even able to keep Holly Holm at bay. She has slick submissions, but her grappling wasn’t good enough to get passed Felicia Spencer. Wins over Zarah dos Santos and Norma Dumont aren’t enough to convince me she offers much of a challenge for the title. Amanda Nunes is the GOAT of women’s combat sports. It’s about time people start putting some respect on her name. Nunes by KO.

Prediction: Amanda Nunes

Ross Markey: We’ve never seen a champion across arguably the entire UFC as dominant, and comfortable as two-weight world champion, Amanda Nunes. And frankly, I don’t see her reign as pacesetter in either bantamweight or featherweight ranks coming to an end — unless she decides to call it a career. Anderson has championship pedigree of her own with backing coming from Invicta FC featherweight spoils, however, unless James Krause and the crew at Glory MMA & Fitness in Kansas City have turned around her defensive grappling, Nunes has a certain advantage there, and a distinct route to victory. And Still.

Prediction: Amanda Nunes

Ty Rosson: Do you believe in miracles? I do, but just not in this fight. Anderson is without a doubt the biggest fighter that Nunes has fought but I still think it won’t be enough to dethrone the double champ. I’m taking Nunes via second round TKO

Prediction: Amanda Nunes