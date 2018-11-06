Amanda Nunes Reveals High Expectations If She Can Beat Cris Cyborg

Amanda Nunes reveals her high expectations should she beat Cris Cyborg. The UFC women’s featherweight champion will take on the UFC women’s bantamweight champion at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event. This bout will serve as the co-main event.

Nunes holds wins over some of the biggest fighters in her weight class. Those names include Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Germaine de Randamie, Valentina Shevchenko, Raquel Pennington, and Sara McMann.

Thus, Nunes believes that if she can beat Cyborg then it should make her status as the greatest undeniable. This is also due to the fact that Cyborg is widely considered the women’s GOAT.

“Definitely (it makes me the best female fighter of all-time),” Nunes told MMAjunkie. “I’m here for that. That’s why I asked for the fight. Because I want to be remembered as the best female ever.”

Nunes’ Demands

Nunes continued by stating that she also wants a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame and Performance Institute.

“I want these two belts for sure. I want my name in the (UFC) Hall of Fame in the (UFC) Performance Institute (in Las Vegas). I want my name there for history.”

At this stage in the preparation for this fight, Nunes is purely focused on Cyborg due to the challenge that is in front of her.

“My energy is focused on this fight first, then after that we can talk,” Nunes said. “But definitely I will bring this belt home with me. I’m here for that. (UFC) President) Dana White is giving me this opportunity. He knows I’ll be able to do this. I will prove it.”

Save The Date

The UFC 232 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.