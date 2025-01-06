How Amanda Nunes Fired Up Claressa Shields for MMA Move – “I’d Destroy Her. Stop Playing with Me”

ByCraig Pekios
How Amanda Nunes Fired Up Claressa Shields for MMA Move - "I’d Destroy Her. Stop Playing with Me"

The GWOAT of women’s boxing recently opened up about her transition to mixed martial arts at the role Amanda Nunes played in her decision.

Hailing from Flint, Michigan, Claressa Shields is considered by many to be the best female boxer of all time. One quick look at her resume, and you’ll quickly understand why. Aside from holding multiple world championships across five different weight classes, Shields is one of only four boxers in history, female or male, to hold all four major world titles in boxing—WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO—in two weight classes.

download

After dominating her competition inside the squared circle, Shields turned her attention to the Smart Cage, signing with the Professional Fighters League and making her promotional debut in June 2021.

READ MORE:  Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Eyes GFL Signed Fighters for Next Matchup in MMA Showdown

Though she struggled in the early going, Shields ultimately won her bout against Brittney Elkin via a third-round TKO after Elkin gassed out. Overall, she is 2-1 in the PFL, adding a split-decision loss to Abigail Montes followed by a split-decision win over Kelsey DeSantis.

122959631 gettyimages 1322962210

Shields isn’t afraid to fight Amanda Nunes

During an interview with P4P great Andre Ward, Shields revealed that some harsh words from former two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes are what convinced her to trade in her eight-ounce gloves for a pair of four-ouncers.

“I said, are y’all stupid? In a boxing match, I would destroy Amanda Nunes,” Shields said. “Let’s be real now. MMA? Pump your brakes. I’ve got to put in some years and years for that. But boxing? Stop playing with me—with my left and my right.”

“So Amanda said, ‘Tell Claressa she’ll come to my world, and I’ll choke the [expletive] out of her.’ That’s what she said. And I said, ‘This girl thinks I’m scared of getting choked? You think I’m scared of fighting her?’ Yeah, I’m gonna show these girls. I fight—I will fight y’all, but y’all won’t fight me. It’s two different fights—apples and oranges. I will come over there and peel that orange, but you won’t come over here and bite this apple. It’s two different things.

“So, for me, it was just to tug at them, make them mad, to show them. Like, I knew it was going to be hard, but I actually enjoy MMA.”

Though Shields has dove headfirst into the world of MMA, she is far from done in boxing. Five months after her win over DeSantis at PFL vs. Bellator in Saudi Arabia, she went on to capture the WBC and WBF female heavyweight titles via a second-round knockout of Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse.

READ MORE:  Paddy Pimblett Mourns the Loss of Friend Hakaraia Wilson
download 2
READ MORE:  "What Did I Get Myself Into?" Claressa Shields Opens Up About Brutal Training with Holly Holm

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts