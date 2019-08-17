Amanda Nunes To Defend Title Against Germaine de Randamie At UFC 245

Spread the word!













Amanda Nunes will defend her 145-pound title next. ESPN is reporting that “The Lioness” will put her featherweight title up for grabs against Germaine de Randamie upon her Octagon return.

The matchup will reportedly go down on December 14 at the UFC 245 pay-per-view (PPV). Both sides have verbally agreed to the matchup, which takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC has not yet made the fight official as of this writing.

Nunes is currently on a nine-fight win streak and hasn’t been defeated since 2014. She is one of the most vicious knockout artists women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) has ever seen. In her most recent bout, Nunes, while being a dual-weight champion, successfully defended her 135-pound title against Holly Holm at UFC 239. Nunes finished Holm in the first round with a head kick and punches.

Now, she’ll attempt to become the first-ever dual champion in UFC history to have successfully defended both titles. As for de Randamie, she is an extremely decorated striker, and the first-ever women’s featherweight champion in UFC history. The 35-year-old is currently on a five-fight win streak, last defeating Aspen Ladd last month in just 16 seconds.

She hasn’t lost since being defeated by Nunes in their first meeting back in 2013 at bantamweight. Nunes finished de Randamie in the first round via TKO.

What do you think about Nunes facing de Randamie at UFC 245?