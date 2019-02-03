Amanda Nunes Drops Hint At Potential Retirement

Amanda Nunes drops hint at retirement from MMA while waiting on a potential fight against former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm. On Friday, it was reported that the UFC is looking at booking the two-division champion against Holm at the upcoming UFC 237 pay-per-view event.

Nunes confirmed that this is a potential fight that she would be involved in on Saturday while at the UFC on ESPN+ 2 event. This is also where she dropped a hint that she could retire after this fight. This comes after her most recent fight where she beat Cris Cyborg to win the UFC women’s featherweight strap.

Now, she’s the champ of the women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions. Although Cyborg has pitched for a rematch, that appears to have to wait.

“I went home to see my family and stay a little bit with my family and my mom (said), ‘I think you should retire,’” Nunes told MMAjunkie. “(She said), ‘You’ve done everything in the sport already, you’ve got everything you want, you’re double champion and I feel like you should take a little bit. Maybe if you want to fight one more time and take a little break, maybe after a long break come back and fight one more time, but I feel like you should.’ I think (about it) a little bit. We’ll see with this next stage what’s going on.”

“I’m a little bit tired of all the big fights,” Nunes said. “Everyone is happy and glad and proud that I did all that and I want a little break to get a family and focus more on Nina’s career. We’ll see. I say those thing, but you know how fighting is. We get involved so much and then we want to do it again. We’ll see. I’m looking for this fight with Holly for sure and I’m ready for the call.”

The UFC 237 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass.

