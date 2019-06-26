Amanda Nunes: Cyborg Knows She’ll Lose Rematch With Me

Spread the word!













Amanda Nunes is feeling extremely confident heading into her UFC women’s bantamweight title defense next month (Sat. June 6, 2019).

“The Lioness,” who currently reigns as the UFC 135 and 145-pound champion, will defend her strap against Holly Holm at UFC 239 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Speaking at the UFC 239 media day this week, Nunes was asked about a possible rematch with Cris Cyborg.

Nunes knocked Cyborg out this past December to capture the UFC women’s featherweight title, becoming the first female double champion in UFC history. In regards to running it back, Nunes feels like it’s the fight to make, but also believes her fellow countrywoman knows she’d lose the rematch (via MMA Junkie):

“I think this is the fight to make,” Nunes said. “145 is bad right now – nobody in that division. Cyborg is always the most dominating woman on the planet if (she didn’t lose to me). That’s how it was, and she think she wants to prove something, but she knows she’s going to lose again. But I feel like she should make (the remtach).”

Instead of running things back with Nunes, Cyborg will take on Felicia Spencer at UFC 240. The matchup announcement confused Nunes:

“Something happened,” Nunes said. “But I’m ready for the UFC – I’m hoping they’ll have the rematch. For some reason, she is going to fight (Spencer instead of me) next. I don’t know why.”