UFC women’s double-champ Amanda Nunes is down for a fight with celebrity Kim Kardashian after UFC president Dana White used a rhetorical fight between Nunes and Kardashian to mock the recent boxing exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul.

It all started when White was discussing the recent Paul vs. Mayweather boxing match this past weekend and talked about the market for celebrity boxing.

“I have no hate for (the Paul brothers) at all,” White said. “There’s always going to be a market for those types of fights. Imagine if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunes? How big would that fight be?”

“They would probably make more money than anyone in the UFC has ever made.”

Nunes quickly got word of White’s comments and jokingly vouched for the fight on social media.

“Hey, @KimKardashian let’s do this? Lol,” Nunes tweeted shortly afterward.

This obviously earned a great laugh from fans of Nunes and the sport of MMA in general. In the age of celebrity fights, the fact that matchups like Nunes vs. Kardashian are even being spoken about rhetorically speaks volumes of the current market.

Nunes is slated to defend her UFC women’s bantamweight title later this summer against Julianna Pena at UFC 265. Before that, Nunes demolished top featherweight challenger Megan Anderson in just two minutes of octagon action at UFC 259.

The upcoming fight between Nunes and Pena is no laughing matter, compared to the fantasy fight between her and Kardashian. Pena called out Nunes in a vicious fashion on Ariel Helwani’s MMA show this past March. She accused Nunes of ducking her and not accepting previous offers to fight her in the past.

Outside of Pena, Nunes faces a unique problem of pretty much clearing out both the women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions. She became double-champ after knocking out then-featherweight champion Cris Cyborg at UFC 232.

Nunes is widely considered to be the greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all time due to her dominance and pure greatness in the octagon.

What do you think of Amanda Nunes jokingly calling out Kim Kardashian?