Alycia Baumgardner “betting on a knockout” for Tank Davis vs. Jake Paul

While the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, will see Jake Paul versus Gervonta Davis, the co-main event bout is capturing the attention of true aficionados of the sweet science. Paul vs. Davis transpires on Friday, November 14th, and will be streamed globally on Netflix.

In the co-main event of the night, undisputed super featherweight world champ Alycia Baumgardner aims to defend her unified crown. This unified WBA, WBO, and IBF world title defense at 130 pounds will go down against one of Canada’s top fighters.

The number two-ranked IBF, number three-ranked WBO, and notable WBA contender Leila Beaudoin is the Canadian combatant in question. Baumgardner versus Beaudoin will also notably be contested over twelve three-minute rounds, which is the duration of the male championship contests in boxing.

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin notable quotes

Addressing this effort to further drive toward equality for women in boxing, Baumgardner said,

“Come November 14th, you will see what women have always been able to do – and that’s fight, that’s show up and do a job.”

Touching on what fans can expect to see from her performance here, Alycia Baumgardner stated,

“What you’re gonna get is action-packed. Y’all know I love to fight – you know, I love to punch on somebody, and the fact that I get an extra minute to punish Leila, I love that. I’m gonna take that and I’m gonna eat that.”

When giving a prediction for the Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis headliner, Baumgardner quipped,

“It’s gonna be action-packed, and I know I’m betting on a knockout.”

Firing off at any critics who may be doubting that women should be fighting under the same rules as men, Leila Beaudoin said,

“Come and fight.”

Also touching on what fans can anticipate from her November 14th performance, Beaudoin stated,

“They’re gonna see why we deserve to do three-minute rounds and why we belong here.”

Also offering up a prediction for the Jake Paul versus Gervonta Tank Davis showdown, Beaudoin quipped,