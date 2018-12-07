Alternate Fighter For Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega Misses Weight

The alternate fighter that was supposed to be the backup plans should the main event of Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega not take place has missed weight. Just last month, it was revealed that ising featherweight prospect Renato Moicano would be the backup fighter in case one of these stars missed weight.

Holloway is slated to defend his UFC featherweight title against Orega in the headliner of the UFC 231 pay-per-view event. Holloway has had issues making it to the cage as of late. It all started when he was originally set to challenge for the lightweight title at UFC 223 in April. Then, Holloway was removed from his initially scheduled fight with Ortega at UFC 226 due to concussion-like symptoms.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for this event on Friday morning and Moicano missed weight. Keep in mind that his only job this week was to make weight and he would be paid for his efforts. He weighed in at 146 pounds, which is over the championship limit.

This is where it could’ve been interesting. He won’t attempt to cut the extra pound. So hypothetically if he had to step into the main event, Moicano would not be eligible to win the title. Also, Moicano was cleared by a doctor to continue cutting weight. But with the main event fighters making weight, he decided to call it at 146 lbs.

The Brazilian was initially set to compete on the card against Mirsad Bektic but Bektic was forced to withdraw from the fight. It led to him being left without an opponent and the promotion made the call to put him in this spot.

