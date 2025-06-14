Alonzo Menifield lands upset win over unbeaten Oumar Sy in forgettable decision – UFC Atlanta Highlights

Light heavyweight contender, Alonzo Menifield has defended his status at number fifteen in the official divisional rankings tonight at UFC Atlanta, handing emerging French prospect, Oumar Sy a unanimous decision loss in the Frenchman’s third appearance in the promotion.

Menifield, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series, who turns in his second straight win tonight, puts a two-fight losing run firmly behind him with his victory against Paris native, Sy.

Most recently besting Julius Walker with a split decision back in February at UFC Fight Night Seattle, Menifield can now count it two wins from two.

As for Sy, the emerging French contender suffers defeat for the first time in his twelve-fight career, having debuted with back-to-back successes in his first and sophomore Octagon outings.

First scoring a submission win over Tuco Tokkos in his debut, Sy then bested Da Woon Jung in September of last year on home soil.

However, bested in every facet tonight, including the striking exchanges and numerous moments in the clinch, Sy would suffer a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) loss in the main card opener of UFC Atlanta.

Below, catch the highlights from Alonzo Menifield’s win over Oumar Sy