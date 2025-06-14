Paul Craig KOs Rodolfo Bellato with Illegal Up Kick, Fight Ruled a No Contest – UFC Atlanta Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Paul Craig KOs Rodolfo Bellato with Illegal Up Kick, Fight Ruled a No Contest - UFC Atlanta Highlights

Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato was ruled a no-contest at UFC Atlanta after ‘Bearjew’ landed an illegal kick late in the first round.

Craig got his kicking game off to an early start while Bellato stalked forward, looking to pump his jab and land combinations. With 90 seconds to go in the first, Craig shot in for his first takedown attempt, but failed to get his opponent on the mat. He immediately shot in for another takedown, but this time, Bellato ended up on top.

gettyimages 2220179835 612x612 1

Bellato got back to his feet and looked to land a few kicks to Craig’s legs, but Craig uncorked a vicious up kick that rendered Bellato unconscious right before the horn.

READ MORE:  Ex-UFC Champ Advises Kayla Harrison Against Fighting Amanda Nunes: 'That's a Very Bad Idea'
gettyimages 2220180047 612x612 1
gettyimages 2220180050 612x612 1

An instant replay appeared to show that Bellato’s knee was on the mat when the up kick hit. As a result, the fight was called off and ruled a no-contest since it was determined that Craig did not intentionally upkick Bellato.

Official Result: Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato is ruled a no-contest due to an unintentional illegal up-kick at 4:59 of Round 1.

gettyimages 2220180167 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato at UFC Atlanta:

READ MORE:  Patchy Mix ripped by UFC commentator after brutal debut fight: 'He sh*t the bed'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts