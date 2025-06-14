Paul Craig KOs Rodolfo Bellato with Illegal Up Kick, Fight Ruled a No Contest – UFC Atlanta Highlights

Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato was ruled a no-contest at UFC Atlanta after ‘Bearjew’ landed an illegal kick late in the first round.

Craig got his kicking game off to an early start while Bellato stalked forward, looking to pump his jab and land combinations. With 90 seconds to go in the first, Craig shot in for his first takedown attempt, but failed to get his opponent on the mat. He immediately shot in for another takedown, but this time, Bellato ended up on top.

Bellato got back to his feet and looked to land a few kicks to Craig’s legs, but Craig uncorked a vicious up kick that rendered Bellato unconscious right before the horn.

An instant replay appeared to show that Bellato’s knee was on the mat when the up kick hit. As a result, the fight was called off and ruled a no-contest since it was determined that Craig did not intentionally upkick Bellato.

Official Result: Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato is ruled a no-contest due to an unintentional illegal up-kick at 4:59 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato at UFC Atlanta:

Bellato's knee was clearly down. As a result, the bout has been ruled a no contest. #UFCAtlanta pic.twitter.com/TZxcNYoUl3 — Superbeast MMA (@SuperbeastCraig) June 15, 2025