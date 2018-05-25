Alleged Details Emerge Surrounding Nick Diaz’ Domestic Violence Arrest

The whole mixed martial arts world was dealt some disappointing news earlier today when word arrived that fan favorite Nick Diaz had been arrested and incarcerated on domestic violence charges in Las Vegas.

The shocking scene where Diaz was charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery were only made worse by reports that Diaz had become combative with the 12 officers dispatched to a scene where the female involved was reportedly hospitalized.

A call to the jail where Diaz was allegedly being held confirmed that he was indeed there, and the speculation began to run rampant concerning just what had happened in the rumored attack.

The charges certainly looked frightening for Diaz, who has been out of the octagon since early 2015, but Diaz’ good friend Matt Staudt brought forth some alleged details of the alleged attack in a recent post to his Instagram account. According to him, the woman Diaz allegedly attacked been stalking him for years and called him literally thousands of times a day, prompting a suggestion that the charges were not what they may seem to be.

Read the post right here and decide for yourself:

“If it wasn’t clear, I’ve got this guys back if he needs me always and completely. One of the best people I know, and that’s the truth, he just plays by his rules, views the world very differently than most and has been fucked constantly. Seeing how everything evolved here infuriates me. The news is out so better to address than not, and for my own sake, not really on his behalf. I’ve seen drunk guys get in Nick’s face and avoid serious injury because he’s a martial artist and a killer but knows that and he’s passed the point of needing to prove it. He doesn’t even act tough to people… There is no scenario where Nick would put his hands on anyone unless it was necessary self-defense, and then watch the fuck out. Moving on, the girl who is accusing him is the most deranged and insane I’ve met to date. She has been obsessed with and stalked Nick for maybe 2 years now. Suicide attempts, calls to his family from fake numbers, thousand of calls a day – yes thousands, showing up everywhere he goes following his story… He changed his number to get away but Vegas is small and they crossed paths again. She left their interaction feeling some type of way yesterday and put in a fake report to get even and have him arrested which she’s threatened to do many times before as well. I can’t even fully digest this whole thing because of how insane and wrong it is. If Nick’s at fault it is because he has chosen again and again and again not to make a police report against her like I’ve advised profusely in the past when she has hit him or broke his phone or broke into his place or stolen things from him or threatened suicide, etc. Everyone is going to think what they think when they see the news so it’s very important for me to at least put something out that is actually factual. #fakenews”