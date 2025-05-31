Allan Nascimento Outworks Jafel Filho to Win First Fight in Over Two Years – UFC Vegas 107 Highlights

After more than two years on the shelf, Allan Nascimento returned to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 107 and landed an impressive win over Brazilian submission specialist Jafel Filho.

After a couple of minutes of testing their striking against one another, Filho managed to put Nascimento on the mat, falling directly into mount. Nascimento managed to get back to his feet by kicking Filho off him, but the Brazilian quickly returned him to the canvas, taking his back in the process.

Nascimento rolled to his back and straight into a guillotine choke, but Filho was unable to force the tap out before the end of the round.

30 seconds into the second stanza, Filho got Nascimento back onto the mat, but Nascimento reversed the position after Filho was a little too high while trying to take his opponent’s back. Nascimento never allowed Filho to get off the ground, evening things up before the third and final round.

It was more of the same in the third round with Nascimento controlling the action and stifling the offense of Filho, who was clearly exhausted throughout the final five minutes. Dominating the last two rounds of action, Nascimento would score himself a decisive unanimous decision victory in his Octagon return.

Official Result: Allan Nascimento def. Jafel Filho via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Check Out Highlights from Allan Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho at UFC Vegas 107: