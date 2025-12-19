Aljamain Sterling questions MMA fans who use the “washed” term for elite level defeats

UFC featherweight contender Aljamain Sterling has taken issue with fans who put so much weight behind a fighter suffering a loss to an elite opponent.

Throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career, exceeding expectations has been something that Aljamain Sterling has done pretty consistently. After winning the UFC bantamweight championship in controversial fashion, he went on to have a pretty solid reign with the strap, successfully defending it against Petr Yan, TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo before eventually dropping it to Sean O’Malley.

From there, Aljamain Sterling made the decision to move up to featherweight, in the hope of becoming a two-weight world champion. While he isn’t quite there yet, his victory over Brian Ortega this past summer certainly vaulted him higher up in the pecking order at 145 pounds.

In a recent tweet, Aljamain Sterling had an interesting thought when responding to a fan, particularly regarding the use of the word ‘washed’.

A fighter loses to top ranked guy, and the default is “he lost to washed fighter X! He sucks!”

What is this crap logic? Why can’t the other guy just be better that night? The guy wins, he’s washed? He loses 1-2, he’s washed? Yet these guys be Top 5-10 in the UFC 😂 Grain of… https://t.co/9KVZIbDbUs — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 19, 2025

Aljamain Sterling questions fans

As we look ahead to the future, it’ll be interesting to see what Aljamain does next. He certainly has the potential to take on just about anyone and give them a tough test in the featherweight division, but does he have enough left in the tank to go all the way back to the title?

We will have to wait and see, but we do think he makes an interesting (and quite valid) point about how quick fans are to dismiss fighters upon a defeat.