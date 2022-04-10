UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling believes a fight win former divisional ruler, T.J Dillashaw is in order following his first successful defense against Petr Yan last night.

Sterling shocked the MMA world when he defeated the -500 betting favorite Yan by split decision in their highly anticipated rematch.

Aljamain Sterling being presented the belt Dana White

Feeling hard done by the judges, Yan called for a trilogy match against Sterling, but ‘Funkmaster’ seems to have other plans, calling for a bout with Dillashaw, a former two-time bantamweight champion.

“Oh yeah – he’s [Dillashaw] been a big critic,” Sterling said at the post-fight press conference. “The guy’s just been nonstop talking about me, talking about my heart, and this, that – the spirit of a fighter

“If anyone’s mentally weak, it’s that guy,” Sterling said. “The guy needed steroids and EPO to catapult his career and even win as many fights as he did in the UFC. His whole UFC tenure is tainted. I can’t wait to punch him in the face.

That would be someone I’d enjoy punching. He’s got good skills, but the guy’s a cheat. He’s dirty, and I’d like an opportunity to slap him up and we can figure out who’s No. 1 again.” (Transcribed by MMAjunkie).

TJ Dillashaw Responds to Aljamain Sterling Cage Side.

Following Sterling’s in-cage call out of Dillashaw, it wouldn’t take long for a video of him responding cage side would surface.

2Thanks for the call my little bitch.” Dillashaw said, “I hope you had fun pretending to be the champ cause like what I’ve always been saying, daddy’s home. I’m getting the belt. Easy fucking money.”

UFC president Dana White seems to also be in favor of the fight but also left the door open to a trilogy matchup with Yan.

“That fight will be there,” White said. “Petr Yan is one of the baddest dudes in that division, (but) you probably do the T.J. fight.”

Sterling Vs. Dillashaw is an intriguing bout with both men being decorated grapplers along with their respective successful striking styles.

Who would you pick? T.J Dillashaw or Aljamain Sterling?

