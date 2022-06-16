An undisputed bantamweight title fight between defending division kingpin, Aljamain Sterling, and former two-time champion, the current #2 ranked contender, T.J. Dillashaw is currently in the works to land at UFC 279 on September 10. – with a location or venue for the promotion’s pay-per-view event yet to be determined by the organization.

Aljamain Sterling features for the second time this year under the UFC banner

Attempting to land his second successful defense of the bantamweight title, Uniondale native, Aljamain Sterling co-headlined UFC 273 back in April, unifying and defending the bantamweight titles with a split decision win over Dudinka rival, Petr Yan.

As for Dillashaw, the veteran Angels Camp technician headlined UFC Vegas 32 back in July of last year against common-foe, Cory Sandhagen – handing the Colorado native a close, split decision loss in his return to the Octagon for the first time since completing a two-year retroactive USADA suspension. MMA Junkie reporters, Nolan King, and Mike Bohn were first to report Sterling’s targeted title defense against Dillashaw.

Linked with a title showdown against Dillashaw following his Jacksonville, Florida win over Yan back in April, Aljamain Sterling, a staple of Serra-Longo Fight Team – was also briefly linked with a matchup against former featherweight champion, Jose Aldo, however, the Brazilian is expected to fight Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 the month prior.

In the midst of a seven-fight winning run, Sterling, who managed to win the title with a disqualification win against Yan back in March of last year, also holds wins over the above mentioned, Sandhagen, Pedro Munhoz, Jimmie Rivera, Cody Stamann, and Brett Johns during that streak.

Undefeated in his last five bantamweight walks under the UFC banner, Dillashaw, who first achieved undisputed gold with an upset knockout win against Renan Barao back in 2014.

In his second title coronation back in November 2017, Dillashaw rallied to stop former teammate, Cody Garbrandt with a second round knockout at Madison Square Garden, before defending the title against the Ohio native with a first round knockout win in the pair’s immediate championship rematch.