The UFC are reportedly “working” on potentially booking a high-stakes bantamweight matchup between the streaking contenders, #3 ranked, Jose Aldo, and the #6 ranked, Merab Dvalishvili for UFC 278 on August 20. from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah – as both look to move closer toward a 135lbs title shot.

Jose Aldo x Merab Dvalishvili is currently in the works for UFC 278

As per an initial report from Ariel Helwani this Tuesday night, the promotion are currently in the process of booking a bantamweight matchup between former undisputed featherweight kingpin, Jose Aldo, and Tbilisi native, Merab Dvalishvili for their August pay-per-view showcase; UFC 278.

“UFC is working on Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili for UFC 278 on Aug. 20.,” Helwani posted on his official Twitter account. “Not a done deal at the moment, but that’s the current direction.”

A one-time bantamweight title challenger, following a pair of losses to both Marlon Moraes, and Petr Yan – Aldo has since embarked on an impressive three-fight winning run, turning back the clock with a trio of impressive striking performances.

Headlining UFC Vegas 44 back in December most recently, Aldo, a favorite from Manaus, managed to score a series of knockdowns en route to a unanimous decision win over Rob Font.

The unanimous judging success followed prior one-sided outings against both compatriot, Pedro Munhoz, and fellow South American standout, Marlon Vera.

As for Dvalishvili, seven straight victories has managed to land him the #6 rank in the official bantamweight pile.

Following a pair of losses to kick start his UFC tenure, Dvalishvili, a trainee of Serra-Longo Fight Team, most recently handed common-foe, the now-retired, Marlon Moraes a second round ground strikes loss at UFC 266 in September of last year.

A former Ring of Combat bantamweight champion, Dvalishvili holds a 15-second spinning back fist knockout win over current interim Bellator bantamweight titleholder, Raufeon Stots.