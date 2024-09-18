Aljamain Sterling slams Herb Dean’s performance, questions ref’s vocal warnings in Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley fight

Off the back of his teammate, Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC over the course of last weekend, former bantamweight titleholder, Aljamain Sterling has claimed referee, Herb Dean likely “interjected” way too much in the pairing with Sean O’Malley — after the official called for more action on multiple occasions.

Headlining the promotional’s Noche UFC card at the Las Vegas Sphere, Georgian wrestling ace, Dvalishvili managed to turn in a one-sided unanimous decision win over common-for, O’Malley — winning his first championship in the promotion at the first time of asking to boot.

However, during the headliner, on multiple occasions — particularly in the championship rounds, Dvalishvili, riding a comfortable lead on the judge’s scorecards, was urged to up the action — much to the dismay of play-by-play lead, Jon Anik, and veteran color caller, Joe Rogan.

Aljamain Sterling questions Herb Dean’s officiating at Noche UFC in main event fight between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili

And sharing his thoughts on Dean’s officiating in the main event fight between Dvalishvili and O’Malley, featherweight contender, Sterling questioned why the former interfered so much during the bout.

“I definitely think he (Herb Dean) interjected way more than he should have,” Aljamain Sterling told Submission Radio. “Merab (Dvalishvili) would just get a takedown, he’s landing knees, he’s landing punches, and he is like, ‘Work. Or I’m going to stand you up.’ I was so confused about what was going on. We’ve seen a lot of other previous grappling scenarios and I don’t think we heard the ref get anywhere near as vocal.”

Sidelined since his featherweight debut win over Calvin Kattsr back at UFC 300 earlier this year, Uniondale native, Aljamain Sterling is slated to make his sophomore outing at the weight class in a UFC 307 clash against the streaking Russian challenger, Movsar Evloev next month in Salt Lake City, Utah.