Aljamain Sterling releases debut rap single: “This is a big year of checking off my goals.”

UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling has released a new rap song, titled ‘Go Dumb’, which is available now to stream.

Sterling, 33, last fought in October of last year, defeating former champion T.J. Dillashaw in a bizarre affair that was over before it even began after Dillashaw immediately dislocated his shoulder following a lingering injury.

While there had been reports of Sterling next defending his title against two-weight UFC champion, Henry Cejudo, nothing has been set in stone. However, to occupy his time between fights Sterling has turned to the booth, releasing a rap song name ‘Go Dumb’.

“This is a big year of checking off my goals so I hope y’all like my first single!” Sterling stated on his Instagram. “It’s called, “Go Dumb” featuring @troygrindz (my brother) on will be on all streaming platforms at midnight! We’re almost 2 months into the year already, so remember that time isn’t waiting for any of us. Chase your dreams, take chances on YOURSELF, and then you can see how far you can really go.”

Sterling isn’t the only fighter who has released rap music, famously Tyron Woodley attempted to make a splash in the scene – even getting a feature from Grammy Award nominee, Wiz Khalifa.

Kevin Holland, Bryce Mitchell and Brian Kelleher have also all put out music.

Aljamain Sterling’s rap song

You can listen to Sterling’s newest track here.

Do you like Aljamain Sterling’s new music?